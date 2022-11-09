Teen shot in leg in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in north St. Louis.

The teen was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg around 6 p.m., police said.

He told police he was leaving a friend's house when a vehicle came out of an alley shooting at him, police said.

He said he was shot in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway, which is on the border of several north St. Louis neighborhoods.

Officers said the teenager refused to cooperate and provide additional information about the shooting.

The teenager is expected to survive.

As of Nov. 3, at least 103 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 21 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.