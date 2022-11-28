 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot in St. Louis after being reported as a runaway in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood teenager said he was shot in the leg Wednesday near Pine Street and Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis.

Police said the 15-year-old showed up at a relative's house Sunday morning after he was reported as a runaway earlier this month. 

He had a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

The teenager said he was shot Wednesday near Pine Street and Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis, but officers said they had no evidence of a shooting at that time time and location. 

The boy was taken to a hospital. 

