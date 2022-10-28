 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Monday in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. 

The shooting happened at 3 a.m. somewhere near Sullivan and Elliott avenues.

The boy was hit in the leg. He told police he did not know exactly where he was when he was shot, and he did not know who shot him. 

At least 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 16, 19 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 75 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

