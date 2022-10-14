Teen shot in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said a boy in his "early teens" was found with a gunshot wound to his leg in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue.

He was conscious and breathing, according to police reports.

Additional information was not immediately available.

At least eighteen children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 72 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.