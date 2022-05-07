 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen shot in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Friday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Lee and Red Bud avenues. The boy was stable, police said. 

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 5, 39 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty two were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News