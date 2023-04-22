Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2023. The children are 17 years old or younger.

Through April 13, reporters have covered at least 18 shootings involving children; nine were fatal.

These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.