Teen shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the foot Monday evening in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.
The teen was shot just before 4:30 p.m. at 15th and Mullanphy streets. He was taken to a hospital after 11 p.m. and told investigators the shooting had happened earlier in the day.
A man was killed in a double shooting around the same time less than a mile away, but officers said the scenes were not related.
From staff reports
