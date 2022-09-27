Teen shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the foot Monday evening in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The teen was shot just before 4:30 p.m. at 15th and Mullanphy streets. He was taken to a hospital after 11 p.m. and told investigators the shooting had happened earlier in the day.

A man was killed in a double shooting around the same time less than a mile away, but officers said the scenes were not related.