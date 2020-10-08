Teen shot in the back in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis, police say.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting in north city. There they found the boy shot in the back but conscious and breathing.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, which is on the edge of the Walnut Park and North Pointe neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.