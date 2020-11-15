 Skip to main content
Teen shot in the leg in St. Louis goes home, mother reports shooting the next day
ST. LOUIS — A mother called police Sunday morning after she found out her 14-year-old son had been shot in the leg several hours prior.

According to police, the teen was shot in the 2900 block of Meramec Street in south city at around 2 a.m.

The shooting went unreported in the immediate aftermath, and the boy went home. Hours later when his mother awoke, she asked the teen why he was limping, and then found out he'd been shot. 

