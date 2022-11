ST. LOUIS — Officers found a teen shot and a man dead at a house in the Greater Ville neighborhood here, police said Saturday.

Police arrived Friday at the house in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue, several blocks south of Fairground Park. They found a 16-year-old sitting on the porch with gunshot wounds, and a man at the back of the house, dead.

The teen was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.