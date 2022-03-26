Teen shot multiple times along I-170 in Ladue late Friday afternoon, police seeking tips

LADUE — Ladue police were investigating a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 170 late Friday afternoon that required them to close the interstate for several hours.

One victim, a male in his late teens who was a passenger in one of two vehicles exchanging gunfire, was shot multiple times and was reported Saturday to be in serious condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened sometime between 3:15 and 3:45 pm. between Ladue Road and Delmar Boulevard.

Police said initial reports of the shooting were not specific enough for different police departments to narrow down the exact location, which is why they had to close the highway to canvass for evidence.

The shooting involved an exchange of gunfire between a black Nissan Altima and a new-model black sedan, possibly a Dodge. Police believe that the teen is the only person hurt in the incident.

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact CrimeStoppers or Ladue Police. Police can be reached at 314-737-4600, 314-993-1214, or crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or visit www.stlrcs.org/anonymous-tips

