Teen shot multiple times in Benton Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot in the face and torso Friday evening in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood, police say. 

The teen is stable. Police responded just before 7 p.m. for the 3300 block of Nebraska Avenue for the report of a shooting. 

No further information was available Friday night.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Benton Park West neighborhood is down about 5% from the same period one year ago.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

