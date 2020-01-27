Teen shot near Carondelet Park, not along highway, police say

Updated at 6 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — Police said a 15-year-old who they initially thought had been shot while driving on a highway was probably injured earlier in a shooting near Carondelet Park.
At about 10 a.m. Monday, police were called about a shooting at Interstate 55 and Arsenal Street. Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
The boy told police he'd been with friends sitting on a bench in the park near the Boathouse when he heard two gunshots and felt pain in his arm and realized he'd been shot.
The boy got into his friend's car to be taken to a hospital, but police pulled the car over for driving erratically. Medics responded and took the teenager to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.