Teen shot near Carondelet Park, not along highway, police say

Updated at 6 p.m. with more information from police.

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 15-year-old who they initially thought had been shot while driving on a highway was probably injured earlier in a shooting near Carondelet Park.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, police were called about a shooting at Interstate 55 and Arsenal Street. Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The boy told police he'd been with friends sitting on a bench in the park near the Boathouse when he heard two gunshots and felt pain in his arm and realized he'd been shot.