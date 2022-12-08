 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot near Vashon High School in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot Thursday afternoon near Vashon High School in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Branter Place and Webster Avenue, according to a police report.

The teenager was taken to a hospital and was conscious and breathing, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

As of Nov. 28, at least 111 children had been shot across the metropolitan area, including 22 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Nov. 28, at least 111 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 22 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

