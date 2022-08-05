 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot south in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. 

Police responded to a call at a hospital for a 17-year-old victim shot in the arm, and they said the initial investigation indicates the teen was in a vehicle when he was shot at by several juveniles in another vehicle at Dillon Drive and Hickory Lane.

Multiple juveniles are in police custody in the shooting. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 1,  at least 72 children are on that list. Ten have died; 62 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

