Teen shot while standing at bus stop in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday morning while waiting for a bus in the city's Baden neighborhood.

The teen told officers he was standing at the bus stop just before 7 a.m. in the 8400 block of North Broadway Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots, according to a police report.

He then felt pain in his leg and realized he had been struck, police.

He was taken to a hospital and was stable.

At least 111 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 22 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

