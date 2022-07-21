Teen shot while walking in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police said.
The teen was taken to a hospital where a person who was with the boy told police the two had been walking southbound on Sarah Street, toward Maffitt Avenue, when they heard gunshots.
The two ran home, where they realized the teen had been shot, police said. His condition is stable.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today