Teen shot while walking in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. 

The teen was taken to a hospital where a person who was with the boy told police the two had been walking southbound on Sarah Street, toward Maffitt Avenue, when they heard gunshots.

The two ran home, where they realized the teen had been shot, police said. His condition is stable. 

