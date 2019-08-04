St. LOUIS — Police say a 13-year-old stole a car with two children inside Saturday afternoon after a woman left it running while she went into a business on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Police say the 29-year-old woman emerged from the business in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street to discover her car was gone. The two children, ages 5 and 6, were let out of the car a short distance away and not injured.
Police arrested the 13-year-old nearby, at Nebraska and Cherokee Streets, and turned him over to the juvenile court.
The vehicle, though, was involved in a robbery later that afternoon. About two hours after the theft, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a call about a hold up in the 3500 block of Miami Street, less than a mile southwest of the car theft. The 19-year-old victim said he was walking when two teens exited a white sedan and robbed his money and cell phone. A third teen didn't exit the vehicle.
Police found the vehicle but it fled before crashing near Osage Street and Michigan Avenue less than a mile to the south of the robbery.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old a block away in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue and turned him over to the juvenile court. The two other occupants managed to get away on foot.
One suspect is described as a black male in his early teens last seen wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt. The other is a black male in his late teens with dreadlocks in a bun, last wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
Police recovered a white Kia Rio, the car that had been stolen from the 29-year-old woman a couple hours earlier.