Teen told authorities he brought loaded gun to south St. Louis high school for protection

ST. LOUIS — A teenager said he brought a loaded gun to Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School Thursday morning to protect himself, authorities said.

Police were called to the campus by school safety officers around 10 a.m., according to police.

Principal Kimberly Long said safety officers and staff confiscated a gun clip and a gun from the student, who told them he brought it for protection after he left school because he had been threatened in the school’s surrounding neighborhood.

“Please speak to your student and explain that no matter what the reason, there is no excuse for bringing a weapon into school,” Long said. “There will be severe consequences for this action, and we will pursue every legal option available to us to help ensure safety of our school community.”

The 16-year-old was taken into custody by the Juvenile Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Long said the school is increasing its security measures, including an additional safety officer.

No one was injured, according to police.