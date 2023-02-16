ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County teen who fled from police in a stolen car then caused a fatal crash was sentenced to three years of confinement in a juvenile program.

Vincent Wallace was 16 in 2021 when he sped away from officers then struck a pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Derrick Jackson at Evans and Vandeventer avenues, police said.

Wallace, now 18, pleaded guilty in May to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, Jackson's sister urged Judge David Mason to have mercy on the young man, saying the family had forgiven him, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

"He's a baby still," Emogene Jackson said. "Let's give this baby a chance in life."

Wallace apologized and said he was "truly remorseful."

Ultimately, Mason said Wallace's age and the wishes of the family meant he would cut the teen a break. He sentenced Wallace to five years probation, including the three years in juvenile detention. If Wallace violates his probation, he could receive a 10-year prison sentence.

“This has been a problem nationwide, with people driving like crazy to get away from the police and someone dies,” Mason told Wallace. “This is serious stuff. I have given you more of a break than I truly ever wanted to.”