Teen who died in head-on crash in Jefferson County is identified

A 16-year-old girl from Hillsboro who died in a head-on crash last month in Jefferson County has been identified as Taylor Griffin.

The crash occurred on June 30 on Highway B, north of Reynolds Creek Road.

Taylor was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 north on the highway when she lost control of the Pontiac and crossed into the oncoming lane, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Her car collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

She was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital where she died. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Taylor lived in the 100 block of Scarlett Drive in Hillsboro. The Missouri Highway Patrol had declined to identify the girl because she is a juvenile but the medical examiner's office released the teen's name.

The driver of the pickup, Kyle H. Coleman, 34, of Potosi, was not injured, the patrol said. He also was wearing a seat belt.

