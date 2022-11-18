 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen who was 14 at time of St. Louis killing charged with murder as an adult

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A teen who was arrested at age 14 in a north St. Louis homicide was charged with murder Thursday as an adult.

Cortez McCullough, now 17, of St. Louis, was certified as an adult in juvenile court Wednesday by Judge Steven Ohmer and charged in the August 2019 killing of Charles Lagrone III. 

He faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. 

Teraz L. Bateman, 25, was found guilty by a jury in August of second-degree murder in the same killing and sentenced to life in prison, and Earl Payne, 24, was charged with first-degree murde. His case is ongoing. 

Teraz Lee Bateman

Police mugshot of Teraz Bateman.
Earl Payne

Police mugshot of Earl Payne.

Prosecutors in Bateman's trial argued Lagrone, 22, was shot and killed in a botched drug deal on Aug. 9, 2019, in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Bateman set up the drug deal, prosecutors said, and McCullough and Payne robbed Lagrone.

People are also reading…

Surveillance video captured the crime, according to court documents.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News