Teen wounded in south St. Louis; second teen shot in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard, police said.

A second teen, a 17-year-old boy, was reported shot in a separate incident just hours later in the Carr Square neighborhood.

In the first shooting, the teen flagged down emergency medical responders who were in the area for an unrelated call about 3:30 p.m. in the Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available Wednesday night. No additional details were available.

A few hours later, just after 7 p.m., police said a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Cass Avenue and was not conscious and barely breathing. The location is just inside the Carr Square neighborhood in north St. Louis.

No other details were available on the shooting late Wednesday.

At least 57 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area this year.

