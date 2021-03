UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was gunned down Monday in the city's West End neighborhood.

Police say they have no suspects and they haven't released the name or age of the teen who died.

He was shot about 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Police found him on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before Monday's killing, the West End neighborhood had two homicides this year.

