Teenage boy shot in chest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy showed up at St. Louis University hospital with a bullet wound to his chest Monday night.
The 16-year-old victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Spruce Street. He was conscious and breathing when he got to the hospital, police said.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.