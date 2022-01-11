Teenage boy shot in chest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy showed up at St. Louis University hospital with a bullet wound to his chest Monday night.

Police said the boy wasn't cooperating with officers trying to find out more about the assault.

The 16-year-old victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Spruce Street. He was conscious and breathing when he got to the hospital, police said.

