Teenage boy shot in chest in St. Louis
Teenage boy shot in chest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy showed up at St. Louis University hospital with a bullet wound to his chest Monday night.

Police said the boy wasn't cooperating with officers trying to find out more about the assault.

The 16-year-old victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Spruce Street. He was conscious and breathing when he got to the hospital, police said.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

