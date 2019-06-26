ST. LOUIS • A 15-year-old was shot in the leg Tuesday in the parking lot of the Julia Davis branch of the St. Louis Public Library.
Police say the 15-year-old was sitting in a car with a 40-year-old man who was under the influence of narcotics about 8 p.m. outside the library at 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.
While in the parking lot, the older man pulled out a gun and tried to scare two people and appeared to accidentally fire his gun. A round hit the 15-year-old.
The 40-year-old drove the teenager to a hospital, but left before police arrived.
The teenage boy was considered stable, police said.