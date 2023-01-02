Teenage boy wounded in shooting New Year's Eve in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting New Year's Eve in St. Louis, police said.
The boy, 13, told officers he was out walking on Mimika Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when he heard gunfire and then felt pain in his back, police said.
Officers called to the 6100 block of Lucille Avenue to respond to a shooting call found the boy there, police said. Lucille Avenue intersects Mimika Avenue.
The boy was hospitalized for treatment and was in stable condition, police said.
