ST. LOUIS — Fifteen-year-old Emily Valentine was in the midst of a breakup with the boy police say killed her last month, her grandma told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
Emily was shot Feb. 28 in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday but he has not been certified as an adult, so his name was not released.
"I just want everybody to know that he just took an innocent person from us. He took a life from us," Emily's grandma, Rosie Valentine, said. "There was no reason for him to pull that gun and shoot her. She never did nothing to nobody."
Valentine said her granddaughter loved to do hair and was always helping people who needed it.
The St. Louis teenager, an eighth grader at a KIPP charter school, has a 14-year-old sister and lived with her grandma.
“I have a lot of favorite memories with Emily," Valentine said. "Birthdays, you know, trips we took to Lake of the Ozarks, Florida, Kansas City. She was a helpful person, always trying to bring someone home, feed them and give them somewhere to live."
John Johnson previously told the Post-Dispatch he was outside a home with friends when the shooting happened in a nearby alley.
“We just heard five to six shots, then a little girl came running,” he said. “We didn’t see no car, nobody seen nothing.”
The girl, who Johnson said was with Valentine, came asking for help.
Emily is one of at least six children who have been shot and killed in the St. Louis region through March 3. At least seven other children have been shot but survived.
"She was sweet, kind, helpful young lady who just hung around the wrong people," Valentine said of her granddaughter.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2023. The children are 17 years old or younger.
Through March 3, reporters have covered at least 13 shootings involving children; six were fatal.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
The teenage boy and a 55-year-old man were critically injured after being shot as they sat in a parked vehicle at North Euclid Avenue and Hamm…
Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday and is expected to survive.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The teenage girl was critically hurt and 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion died. They were shot in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue.
Police found the body of Dontaevion Little in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.
The boy was shot by a man who, police noted, was shot at by the boy first.
Lydia Elking was a passenger in a car driven by another teen. Lydia was shot in a residential area near Oak Avenue and Perry Street in St. Charles.
Jayden McCain was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive.
Jamorie Cannon was killed in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police are still trying to determine who fired the gun inside the home in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church. Two men were a…
The boy was critically hurt after his 4-year-old brother fired the gun. The boys' grandfather, Markeith Mayo, was charged with endangering the…
