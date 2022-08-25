Teenage girl accidentally grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A teenage girl is recovering after being grazed by a bullet on Monday in Cahokia Heights, authorities said.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in the 100 block of Amelia Drive, according to St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The girl's friend, a teen boy, attempted to shoot a dog that was attacking them when the bullet grazed her, police say.

The girl was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital, and her injuries are not life threatening, police said.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.