A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Pike County. Her 14-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

The Missouri Highway Patrol refused to release the name of either girl. They both lived in Eolia, Missouri.

She was driving a 2021 Polaris Sportsman ATV that crashed along County Road 268, north of Highway D, about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The ATV ran off the road and up an embankment before hitting a tree and overturning, the patrol said.

Both girls were taken to hospitals by medical helicopter. The driver died at DePaul Hospital. The seriously injured girl was being treated at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.