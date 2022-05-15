 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenage girl killed in shooting Saturday in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was killed in a shooting in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the teenager Sunday as Kyierah Jeffries, 16, of the 6700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Jeffries was shot about 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue, according to a police report. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police did not release more details about the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Originally posted at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. This report was updated Sunday with new information from police.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 13, 45 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty-eight were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019





