Teenage girl killed in shooting Saturday in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was killed in a shooting in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the teenager Sunday as Kyierah Jeffries, 16, of the 6700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jeffries was shot about 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue, according to a police report. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not release more details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Originally posted at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. This report was updated Sunday with new information from police.

