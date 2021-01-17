Teenage girl killed, several other teens seriously injured in crash in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was killed and several other teens injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 55/70 early Sunday morning, according to the Illinois State Police.

The 2015 Infiniti Q40, driven by an 18-year-old man, was headed eastbound on Interstate 55/70 near milepost 1.6 at about 1 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car, smashing through the guardrail on the left shoulder and flipping over in the westbound lanes of the interstate. It's not known why the driver lost control.

A 15-year-old girl was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and four other passengers, including a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and two other 15-year-old girls, were all transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

