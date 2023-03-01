A 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest Tuesday night in her Hanley Hills home that was sprayed by gunfire, police said.
Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said the girl was hospitalized Wednesday and is expected to survive.
The girl was shot about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Madison Drive in Hanley Hills.
She was inside her home when someone outside fired the shots.
The gunman "was shooting up the house," Martin said. "A bullet went through the window and struck the child."
Martin said investigators worked overnight and were seeking a "person of interest" on Wednesday.
"We don't know what the shooting was about," Martin said.
Reporter Kim Bell covers breaking news for STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Through Feb. 28, reporters have covered 10 shootings involving children; five were fatal.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The two people were found shot in a vehicle; one was the 17-year-old girl, the other was an 18-year-old who was killed.
Dontaevion Little, 17, was discovered in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue about 2:30 a.m.
The boy was shot by a man who police noted was shot at by the boy first.
The girl was a passenger in a car driven by another teen; she was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.
Jayden McCain was shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church.
Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.
