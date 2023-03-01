UPDATED at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday with girl's name
ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot and killed Tuesday in south St. Louis, according to police.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad and had been shot in her face, according to police.
She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.
Valentine lived in the 5900 block of Floy Avenue in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Through Feb. 28, reporters have covered 10 shootings involving children; five were fatal.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
Dontaevion Little, 17, was discovered in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue about 2:30 a.m.
The girl was a passenger in a car driven by another teen; she was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.
Jayden McCain was shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church.
Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The boy was shot by a man who police noted was shot at by the boy first.
The two people were found shot in a vehicle; one was the 17-year-old girl, the other was an 18-year-old who was killed.