Teenage girl shot Saturday in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot in the abdomen in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said that she was not breathing upon arrival at a hospital. Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

The incident took place about 4 p.m. in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 13, 45 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty-eight were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

