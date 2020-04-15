Teenage girl shot to death in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot dead Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Police estimate the unidentified girl was between 13 and 16 years old. She was shot about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue and died at the scene, police said.

The scene was in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, near Martin Luther King Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

Police haven't disclosed any details of the shooting or said if anyone has been arrested.

Her death would be at least the 39th homicide of the year in St. Louis. Last week, a man from Spanish Lake was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Randy Moore, 30, was shot to death April 9 in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue. He was found on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.