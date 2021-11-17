Teenage murder suspect, another boy escape from juvenile detention center in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The two teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center Tuesday night include a boy accused of murder near the Gateway Arch, authorities said Wednesday.
The boys escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center at 3847 Enright Avenue in Grand Center. They remained missing on Wednesday morning.
Police said the boys are 17 and 15 years old.
Authorities aren't saying how the boys got out. The facility called police at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to report they were gone, and security staff searching outside the center came up empty.
No one was injured in the escape, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for the 22nd Circuit Judicial Court.
The facility houses about two dozen juveniles ages 17 and younger, mostly boys. Long said the facility was put on a lockdown overnight Tuesday, and the lockdown was lifted Wednesday morning.
The older boy who escaped was among three people accused in a Sept. 6 killing near the Gateway Arch grounds.
The victim was 29-year-old Brandon Scott. He was found dead inside a Dodge Charger on the steps leading to the Gateway Arch grounds. He had been shot multiple times, police said. The car was near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street near the Eads Bridge.
The other boy who escaped had been at the juvenile detention center on several charges, including resisting or interfering with an arrest and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
Sometimes juveniles are held at the facility until they are charged as adults and transferred to the City Jail. Long said the boys hadn't been certified as adults.
Long said court officials wouldn't comment on how the boys escaped because the case is still being investigated.
In October, four boys being held in the same juvenile detention facility escaped. The boys in that case ranged in age from 13 to 17. They were reported gone about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Long said Wednesday that one of the boys who escaped in October was returned to the center.
The facility is next to the city family and juvenile court building at 920 North Vandeventer Avenue. It holds youths charged with law violations who "may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court," according to the St. Louis Circuit Court.
Tuesday night's escape is the third time that teens have fled a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis since July 3, when officials reported five teenage boys broke out of a state-run facility north of downtown. In the July escape, the boys broke out of the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, at 1839 Hogan Street, by overpowering unarmed staff members and stealing two staffers' cars, officials said.
Two of the boys were later apprehended. Police recovered both stolen cars. The Hogan Street center, a 30-bed facility that houses boys, is one of four Division of Youth Services secure facilities in the state.