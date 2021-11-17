Teenage murder suspect, another boy escape from juvenile detention center in St. Louis

The other boy who escaped had been at the juvenile detention center on several charges, including resisting or interfering with an arrest and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Sometimes juveniles are held at the facility until they are charged as adults and transferred to the City Jail. Long said the boys hadn't been certified as adults.

Long said court officials wouldn't comment on how the boys escaped because the case is still being investigated.

In October, four boys being held in the same juvenile detention facility escaped. The boys in that case ranged in age from 13 to 17. They were reported gone about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Long said Wednesday that one of the boys who escaped in October was returned to the center.

The facility is next to the city family and juvenile court building at 920 North Vandeventer Avenue. It holds youths charged with law violations who "may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court," according to the St. Louis Circuit Court.