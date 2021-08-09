Teenage passenger killed in Lincoln County truck crash; driver arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY — A 19-year-old passenger was killed Sunday when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed. The truck's driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.

The victim is identified as Skyler J. Woods of Hawk Point. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Woods was riding in a 1995 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway DD near the village of Truxton, Missouri.

When the road curved to the left, the truck travelled off the right side of the road. The truck swerved back left, then right again, causing the pickup truck to flip as it left the roadway and then slam into a tree.

The highway patrol responded to the crash about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. Woods was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

The patrol said the driver of the pickup, also 19 and from Hawk Point, was uninjured. The patrol arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resulting in death. He was being held at the Truxton Police Department but has not yet been charged. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying him until prosecutors file charges.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the man killed was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver.

