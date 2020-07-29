Teenager among two slain in shooting in North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the names of two people killed this week in a triple shooting in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

The dead were identified as Marcus Moore, 17, of the 1200 block of Sells Avenue, and Martinez Ursery, 36, of the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue.

One man survived. He's 24 years old and his name was not released.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Switzer about 7:30 p.m. Monday. The area is just west of Riverview Boulevard.

The three shooting victims were found inside a vehicle. Moore and Ursery were pronounced dead at a hospital. The condition of the 24-year-old was not released.

Police had no suspects.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

 

