Teenager charged in connection with carjacking, St. Louis County police chase that left one suspect injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old suspect was charged Thursday in connection with a carjacking that led to a St. Louis County police chase that ended in a crash at a fast food place Wednesday.

Rodney Barlow Jr., 17, of the 8800 block of Ramona Avenue in Bel-Ridge, has been charged with one count of resisting arrest and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree.

At around noon Wednesday, city police broadcast information about a carjacking in the 500 block of Clara Avenue, when Mazda 3 was stolen by three men at gunpoint.

The stolen car was seen minutes later in Castle Point in north St. Louis County. County detectives arrived on scene and attempted to pull the car over. The Mazda began driving erratically and a passenger in the car fired a gun at police. Police returned fire.

About 20 minutes later, the stolen car drove off Natural Bridge Road behind businesses on the southwest side of the road. The Mazda was driven the wrong way through the drive-thru of Lee's Chicken and struck the drive-thru speaker and a concrete pole.