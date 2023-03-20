ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Juvenile authorities have charged a teenager with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting last June in the Spanish Lake area, police said Monday.

The accused is 18 years old, but he was 17 when the killing happened so is in custody of the St. Louis County juvenile court. His name was not released.

The victim of the shooting was Ra’hmello Stewart, 24. Stewart was shot to death on June 29, 2022, in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace, which is east of Highway 367 and in an unincorporated area of North County. Stewart lived in the same block of Iguana Terrace.