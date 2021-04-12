Teenager charged with fatally stabbing sister in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was charged Sunday with fatally stabbing his sister in St. Louis, according to police and court records.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Ahmad J. Thirdkill, 19, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Jamanda Gordon. Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway ordered Thirdkill be held without bail.

Authorities said Thirdkill fatally stabbed Gordon, 29, on Saturday evening at a residence in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. Gordon was found lying inside the front door of the home unconscious, not breathing and with stab wounds to her chest, arms and face.

Police found Thirdkill hiding under a bed in the basement with "a small amount of blood" on his clothes, charges say. His bloodied hands revealed several lacerations, according to charging documents.

Gordon's relatives told police Thirdkill, Gordon and Gordon's 3-year-old child were the only people living at the home, charges say.

Court records listed Thirdkill's address as the 5500 block of Floy, but police said he lives in the first block of Bayside Court in Lake Saint Louis.