 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teenager charged with fatally stabbing sister in St. Louis
0 comments

Teenager charged with fatally stabbing sister in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was charged Sunday with fatally stabbing his sister in St. Louis, according to police and court records.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Ahmad J. Thirdkill, 19, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Jamanda Gordon. Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway ordered Thirdkill be held without bail.

Ahmad Thirdkill

Ahmad Thirdkill 

Authorities said Thirdkill fatally stabbed Gordon, 29, on Saturday evening at a residence in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. Gordon was found lying inside the front door of the home unconscious, not breathing and with stab wounds to her chest, arms and face.

Police found Thirdkill hiding under a bed in the basement with "a small amount of blood" on his clothes, charges say. His bloodied hands revealed several lacerations, according to charging documents.

Gordon's relatives told police Thirdkill, Gordon and Gordon's 3-year-old child were the only people living at the home, charges say.

Court records listed Thirdkill's address as the 5500 block of Floy, but police said he lives in the first block of Bayside Court in Lake Saint Louis.

Thirdkill "remained unresponsive" to detectives' questioning at the crime scene and at police headquarters, court documents said. Thirdkill did not have an attorney listed in court files Monday.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis gets $500 million in stimulus, but must spend it wisely

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports