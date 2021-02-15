Teenager charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a teenager with murder in Saturday's shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Treshawn Fox, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage. Fox lives in the 4100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Police said Fox fatally shot Teshawn Ford on Saturday afternoon on the parking lot of Desta’s Market, a neighborhood convenience store, in the 2500 block of North Taylor Avenue. Ford lived in the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.

Fox showed up later at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was stable.

A 70-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. A friend took him to the hospital, where he was stable, police said.