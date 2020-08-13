Teenager dies after being shot at fast-food restaurant near downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with name of teen who died

ST. LOUIS — A teenager died Wednesday after he was shot in the back at a fast-food restaurant in the Carr Square neighborhood near downtown, police said.

The victim was identified Thursday as Sequoia Whitfield, 19, of the 1400 block of North Eighth Street in St. Louis.

Police received several calls about the shooting and responded to the McDonald's at 1119 North Tucker Boulevard about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found Whitfield inside the restaurant. Whitfield was shot more than once and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

It wasn't clear from authorities what prompted the shooting and no other details were immediately available.

Police said the shooter was a male.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.