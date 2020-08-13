You are the owner of this article.
Teenager dies after being shot at fast-food restaurant near downtown St. Louis
McDonald's shooting

Police seal the parking lot of a McDonald's in the 1100 block of Tucker Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, near downtown St. Louis after a call for a shooting. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-Dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with name of teen who died

ST. LOUIS — A teenager died Wednesday after he was shot in the back at a fast-food restaurant in the Carr Square neighborhood near downtown, police said.

The victim was identified Thursday as Sequoia Whitfield, 19, of the 1400 block of North Eighth Street in St. Louis.

Police received several calls about the shooting and responded to the McDonald's at 1119 North Tucker Boulevard about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found Whitfield inside the restaurant. Whitfield was shot more than once and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

It wasn't clear from authorities what prompted the shooting and no other details were immediately available.

Police said the shooter was a male.

