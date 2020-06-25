Teenager fatally shot in Belleville
BELLEVILLE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Thursday identified a teenager fatally shot a day earlier as Demauryon V. Smith.

Smith, 16, of Belleville, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of West Washington Street, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call 618-234-1212, ext. 1793, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

