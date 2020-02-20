Teenager found shot dead inside Fairview Heights garage

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Thursday with the victim's name.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Police are searching for the gunman who killed an 18-year-old man Wednesday night inside a residential garage on Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights.

Tim Mueller, the public information officer for Fairview Heights police, said early Thursday that no one was in custody. He had no description of a suspect.

The St. Clair County coroner's office identified the victim as Kameron J. Dorsey.

Dorsey was found shot dead about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was inside a garage attached to his home in the 100 block of Lakeland Hills Drive.

Fairview Heights police asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the squad at 618-977-1912.