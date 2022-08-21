Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said.

The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.

The boy told police he was the passenger in a blue sedan when people in a burgundy truck began shooting at the car he was in on a side street near the intersection. Occupants of the blue sedan shot back at the truck, police said.

The boy was stable as of Sunday afternoon.