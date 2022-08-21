 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager injured in shooting in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near North Grand Boulevard and Page Avenue in Grand Center, police said.

The boy was dropped off at a hospital and said he had been shot roughly 40 minutes prior, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded around 2:30 p.m.

The boy told police he was the passenger in a blue sedan when people in a burgundy truck began shooting at the car he was in on a side street near the intersection. Occupants of the blue sedan shot back at the truck, police said. 

The boy was stable as of Sunday afternoon.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 5, at least 80 children are on that list. Twelve have died; 68 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

