Teenager killed in early-morning wreck in downtown St. Louis is identified

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Monday with the identity of the person killed and more details on the crash.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning, police said.

Sierra Ward, of De Soto, was riding in the bed of a pickup truck when the wreck occurred.

About 2:30 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by a 25-year-old man was speeding east on Washington Avenue. As the Charger reached the intersection with North 10th Street, it crashed into the 1998 Chevrolet Silverado that was carrying Ward.

Ward and other passengers in the truck bed were ejected.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 20-year-old men, a 28-year-old man and another 17-year-old woman were taken to a hospital. The driver and another passenger of the Silverado were not injured, and the man driving the Charger was not injured.

