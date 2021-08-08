Teenager killed in single vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A 19-year-old man was killed while driving down a rural highway early Sunday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Skyler J. Woods of Hawk Point was driving on Highway DD near the village of Truxton when the road curved to the left and Woods' 1995 GMC Sierra travelled off the right side of the road. He swerved back left, then right again, causing the pickup truck to flip as it left the roadway and then slam into a tree.
The highway patrol responded to the accident at about 1:30 a.m. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.