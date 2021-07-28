Teenager killed, three hurt when car slams into utility pole in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 15-year-old passenger in a speeding car was killed Tuesday night when the car struck a utility pole in the Sappington area of South County, authorities said.

Three others in the car suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The single-car crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gravois Road and Winternight Lane.

The 2002 Saturn SL was heading west on Gravois Road at high speed when the driver lost control and the car hit the pole, police said.

The 15-year-old died at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name or gender.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital. No additional information was released.

An accident-reconstruction team and the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the crash.

