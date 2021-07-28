 Skip to main content
Teenager killed, three hurt when car slams into utility pole in St. Louis County
0 comments

Teenager killed, three hurt when car slams into utility pole in St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 15-year-old passenger in a speeding car was killed Tuesday night when the car struck a utility pole in the Sappington area of South County, authorities said.

Three others in the car suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The single-car crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gravois Road and Winternight Lane.

The 2002 Saturn SL was heading west on Gravois Road at high speed when the driver lost control and the car hit the pole, police said.

The 15-year-old died at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name or gender.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital. No additional information was released.

An accident-reconstruction team and the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County councilman calls mask mandate illegal

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports